ST. ALBANS TOWN — To pay for snow plow replacement costs, St. Albans Town residents could have a property tax increase to consider come Town Meeting Day.
Town officials haven’t decided on a firm number quite yet — leaving that for continuing budget talks — but the expected increase could be around 2 to 3 cents per $100 property valuation in order to raise between $200,000 to $300,000 in the next fiscal year.
The added funds will help cover increasing equipment costs incurred by the Department of Public Works as well as the Parks Department over the following years.
“In our FY22 budget, our taxpayers were already funding over $30,000 [for DPW equipment], meaning a tax increase of roughly $270,000 will be required to adequately cover these expenses for the next 10 years, assuming we do not continue to see huge inflation,” Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso said by email.
The exact needs of the public works department are also still under discussion, Town Manager Carrie Johnson said. As budget talks continue, the final dollar cost needed by the Public Works Department will most likely fluctuate as the town balances how frequently they’ll need to replace snow plows, as well as consider what kind of equipment they may need in the long run.
The Town of St. Albans already has instituted such an approach in the past when it comes to paying for equipment needed by its fire department.
“Our end goal is to have a yearly cost for a 10-year period that is the same each year regardless of what equipment is being replaced to make sure our municipal tax rate doesn't fluctuate unnecessarily,” Deso said by email. “We've had great success in utilizing this model with our fire apparatus replacement fund.“
The Town of St. Albans property tax is set at 40 cents per $100 property valuation.
When asked about alternatives to a tax increase, Deso said downsizing the department’s fleet of trucks is becoming less possible as the town takes over the responsibility of taking care of private roads. Grant dollars for replacing public works equipment at their end of life is also largely unavailable.
Inflation and expected law changes are also making snow plows more expensive in the long run. During the selectboard’s budget meeting held Nov. 22, DPW director Alan Mashtare said it’s expected that plow truck engines will cost an additional $50,000 by 2026 due in part to changing emission laws set forth by the State of Vermont.
If the town’s property tax is increased, Deso said by email that the town is focused on ensuring that additional annual contributions will not be needed down the road.
Either way, Johnson emphasized that the final number needed to pay for the department of public works is still fluid as budget talks continue.
If the Town decides to ask for a tax increase from town residents, they will need official ballot language by the end of January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.