ST. ALBANS CITY — The construction of St. Albans City’s new water tank completed a major milestone last week – getting side panels.
The effort to upgrade the city’s water storage systems began back in 2018 when state inspectors discovered that the city’s current tank, built in the 1950s, needed upgrades in order to last another two decades.
City officials decided to build a second tank and then clean out the first to make both operational, and now five years later, the new water tank is now on the cusp of completion.
Public works director Marty Manahan said the new tank is scheduled to go into operation by this fall. All the side panels and the roof on the new tank were completed this past week.
The new Aldis Hill Water Tank is expected to hold up to 1.2 million gallons. The cost to build was $2.3 million.
The city also recently completed emptying out the old tank. Since the city hadn’t conducted annual cleanings during the preparation for the new build, the overall price tag to clear the tank of sludge came in at over $600,000.
Now that it’s done, however, Manahan said the city should be able to maintain the tank with its current equipment at a lower annual cost.
