HIGHGATE — When the waters warmed and Vermont’s mountains bloomed in the 19th century, men and women would seek the “water cure” at Highgate’s Stinehour Hotel.
A century and a half later, the old building is showing its age.
The building on the northeast corner of St. Armand and Main streets in Highgate – known as the old Stinehour Hotel – long ago lost its status as Highgate’s biggest attraction, but residents now have to make a decision about the building’s future.
“The question here is what will the next evolution be,” historian Brian Rainville said.
Before memory
If there’s one person most familiar with the Stinehour building, it’s neighbor Evangeline Larocque.
Born in 1942, Larocque lived on the other side of the street from the grandiose house as she grew up, and she didn’t stray far as an adult after she and her husband built their current residence a few houses away.
Unsurprisingly, she has fond memories of the building.
When she was a little girl, Larocque said she’d wander over to visit the building, which was owned by Court Loukes at the time. He’d give her candies or cookies, she said, and she got to tour his large garden cordoned off on the building’s south side.
But as Larocque got older, so too did the Stinehour building. Eventually, Loukes sold the Stinehour, and its subsequent owners didn’t have the resources to keep it “picture perfect pretty.” Fast forward a few decades, and now, the historic building is essentially uninhabitable.
It also stands in the middle of Highgate’s plans to update its village core.
“The civil war soldier (statue) staring across the street, he has to be asking what we’re going to do,” Rainville said.
Initiated in 2019, the village core project asked residents what they want for Highgate, and the community eventually settled on a major update of its downtown corridor.
The exact details of that update are still being discussed, thereby leaving Stinehour’s fate yet to be decided.
“It hurts me to think that we might lose this,” Larocque said.
New village core
The fate of the Stinehour received renewed attention when Rainville joined the consulting team for the village core project and found some architectural evidence that the Stinehour could have more historical significance than first understood.
For example, many of the building materials show that those who erected the building were using advanced materials and styles commonly used in the early 1800s, and Rainsville said such early evidence emphasizes that Highgate had been a busy place before water cures became popular in the 19th century’s latter half.
He also found multiple examples of Federal style architecture – common in the decades following the Revolutionary War – mixed with the other Victorian and Edwardian updates made throughout the years.
In summation, such material evidence points to Highgate being a well-established community as early as the 1830s – the decade that Henry Stinehour built his hotel – and when Vermont’s curative water craze drew New Yorkers and Bostonians to the area a generation later, the building was already well positioned to serve them.
An ad from 1874 gives some detail about the services available. Open from June to October, a total of 23 visitors could stay at the Stinehour Hotel at a rate of $2 a day, or at the cheaper rate of $7 to $10 for a week.
Rainville said subsequent owners then probably made changes depending on the day’s style. The hotel has had a few different front porch styles, for example, as evidenced by photos taken at different times.
Now, Rainville said he’d like to see the building stay, although the price could be prohibitive depending on what Highgate residents want. Estimated costs for updating the building range from $658,800 to $1.2 million, although that wouldn’t cover the more extensive upgrades needed for a complex use, such as a community center.
Either way, Rainville said the project is a big opportunity for Highgate residents. A major downtown update like the one Highgate is envisioning only comes once a century.
But if Highgate residents want to see the Stinehour stay, they’ll have to make their voices known.
“The possibilities are wide open,” Rainville said.
Those interested in giving their opinions on the village core project are being encouraged to attend the upcoming May 17 charette, scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Highgate Municipal Office’s community room, 2996 State Route 78.
At that time, project organizers will be hearing feedback from residents on multiple plans proposed for the village core, including those with the Stinehour and those without.
