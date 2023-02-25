ST. ALBANS TOWN — Town officials will officially cut the ribbon on the new town hall in a short ceremony this Monday, Feb. 27.
Members of the public are invited to tour the new 13,000 square-foot municipal center and enjoy snacks and refreshments from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The ribbon cutting will take place around 5:30 p.m.
After about a year and a half of construction, staff started working out of the new town hall in early December.
The building boasts increased community space, lake views and upgraded infrastructure. The single ground floor also makes the town hall more accessible for those with mobility issues.
Municipal gatherings, including selectboard meetings, have been taking place in the bright and open Port Washington conference room. The building’s three other meeting rooms also have historic names that pay homage to the history of St. Albans Bay.
The open house and ribbon cutting will be followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Town of St. Albans Selectboard’s regular meeting, which includes a time for public comment, a review of the fiscal year 2024 budget and discussion of a sidewalk to the former public works site.
