MONTPELIER – State Rep. Paul Martin resigned from his position at the statehouse last week citing a lack of time. On Monday, Gov. Phil Scott appointed Wayne L. Laroche to fill his seat.
Martin read his resignation letter Thursday afternoon on the House floor.
“I pursued this position with great intentions of working and to make Vermont a better place, not only for my district, but for all Vermonters, but the workload and level of commitment required to effectively serve has proven far too much for me to balance while running my real estate company in the beautiful city of St. Albans,” the letter reads.
Martin represented the two-member Franklin-5 House district, which includes Highgate, Franklin, Berkshire and Richford. He started serving in the position in January 2021.
“The idea of a citizen legislature, the concept I really like because you can be almost anybody and be a representative. That’s nice,” he told the Messenger Friday morning. “Politicians aren’t bought and paid for, but the way it’s arranged, it really makes it so someone who serves is often independently wealthy.”
Laroche served as the commissioner of the Department of Fish and Wildlife under Gov. Jim Douglas from 2003 to 2011. Most recently, he was director of the Bureau of Wildlife Management at the Pennsylvania Game Commission, before retiring in 2018.
“It will be an honor to serve the people of my district and the State of Vermont once again, and I’m looking forward to doing so in this new capacity,” Laroche stated in a Monday press release.
Martin said the extra work needed to be a representative cut into the time he needed to keep his business running. In the interest of his 17 employees at M Realty, he decided to focus on providing more time for the business.
“I tried to balance the two, and that’s incredibly difficult to do,” he said.
What Martin accomplished
While serving at the statehouse, Martin sponsored six bills, all of which are still in committee. Representatives usually need a few years as legislators before they start sponsoring larger bills, Martin said, and as a member of the minority party, it was difficult for bills to gain traction.
“Anything we argued was typically just arguing,” he said.
One topic, for example, he felt has been approached incorrectly has been the state’s housing crisis. As a 29-year-old realtor, Martin said he’s seen housing become so expensive that many wannabe homebuyers of his generation have been priced out of the market completely. He’s also seen many of his former classmates either leave the area or find themselves unable to build wealth.
“The key to wealth is real estate. The statehouse relies too much on subsidies,” he said. “Let’s build more houses and incentivize developers to build more houses.”
He proposed a reform of Act 250 as one way to do so.
“There’s a lot of brilliant minds serving in Montpelier, but I really hope that they open their minds a little further and get around the core issues that affect the average Vermonter,” he said.
Laroche’s credibility
Laroche is a 1968 graduate of Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans. He received a bachelor’s of science in wildlife management from the University of Maine in 1972, and a master’s in natural resource management from Humboldt State University, Arcata, California in 1986.
After leaving state government, he worked as a staff scientist for Lake Champlain International, Inc. for more than four years, focusing on water quality and fisheries in the Lake Champlain Basin.
Gov. Scott was a state senator when Laroche served in the Douglas administration.
“I remember him as being competent and committed to public service,” Scott stated in the same Monday release. “His experience as commissioner will help him hit the ground running, and I’m confident he’ll represent the people of Highgate, Franklin, Berkshire and Richford well in the House.”
Because Martin served as a Republican, Scott made the appointment from a list of candidates forwarded by the Franklin County Republicans.
Editor's Note: This story was updated at 11:20 a.m. Feb. 16 in include the announcement of Wayne Laroche filling the seat. Managing Editor Bridget Higdon contributed reporting.
