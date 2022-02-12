MONTPELIER – State Rep. Paul Martin resigned from his legislative position at the statehouse this past week citing lack of time.
His resignation letter was read on the House floor Thursday afternoon.
“I pursued this position with great intentions of working and to make Vermont a better place, not only for my district, but for all Vermonters, but the workload and level of commitment required to effectively serve has proven far too much for me to balance while running my real estate company in the beautiful city of St. Albans,” Martin’s letter reads.
As a member of the Republican Party, Martin represented the two-member Franklin-5 house district, which includes Highgate, Franklin, Berkshire and Richford. He started serving in the position in Jan. 2021.
“The idea of a citizen legislature, the concept I really like because you can be almost anybody and be a representative. That’s nice. Politicians aren’t bought and paid for, but the way it’s arranged, it really makes it so someone who serves is often independently wealthy,” he told the Messenger Friday morning.
The extra work needed to be a representative cut into the time he needed to keep his business running, he said. In the interest of his 17 employees at M Realty, he decided to focus on providing more time for the business.
“I tried to balance the two, and that’s incredibly difficult to do,” he said.
While serving at the state house, Martin sponsored six bills, all of which are still in committee. Representatives usually need a few years as legislators before they start sponsoring larger bills, Martin said, and as a member of the minority party, it was difficult for bills to gain traction.
“Anything we argued was typically just arguing,” he said.
One topic, for example, he felt has been approached incorrectly has been the state’s housing crisis. As a 29-year-old realtor, Martin said he’s seen housing become so expensive that many wannabe homebuyers of his generation have been priced out of the market completely. He’s also seen many of his former classmates either leave the area or find themselves unable to build wealth.
“The key to wealth is real estate. The state house relies too much on subsidies,” he said. “Let’s build more houses and incentivize developers to build more houses.”
He proposed a reform of Act 250 as one way to do so.
“There’s a lot of brilliant minds serving in Montpelier, but I really hope that they open their minds a little further and get around the core issues that affect the average Vermonter,” he said.
To fill out the rest of Martin’s two-year term, Gov. Phil Scott will need to appoint a replacement to his seat. The candidate for the position will be chosen by the Franklin County Republican Party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.