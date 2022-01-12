Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, light glaze of ice accumulation is possible. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM EST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on areas of slippery road conditions this evening from pockets of freezing drizzle. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of light freezing drizzle this evening should transition to snow showers by early Thursday morning. Lowest wind chills will be between 2 AM and 10 AM Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, light glaze of ice accumulation is possible. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM EST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on areas of slippery road conditions this evening from pockets of freezing drizzle. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of light freezing drizzle this evening should transition to snow showers by early Thursday morning. Lowest wind chills will be between 2 AM and 10 AM Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&