Two Vermont women — one Republican and one Democrat — made moves toward political office this week.
A Republican for Senate?
Christina Nolan, the former U.S. Attorney for Vermont, announced she is exploring a run for Senate. She filed candidacy paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission late last week.
“I am definitely exploring the possibility, but I am not yet ready to announce a formal decision or make a formal announcement,” she wrote in an email to VTDigger.
Named by President Trump as Vermont’s top prosecutor in 2017, Nolan would run for the post as a Republican. She received bipartisan support for the attorney job from Gov. Phil Scott and Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and was the first woman to hold the position in Vermont.
If her announcement to run for Senate is formalized, Nolan would be the first Republican to cast her hat in the ring. U.S. Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) declared his candidacy for the upper office in November.
Another pitch for Lieutenant Governor
Patricia Preston, a lifelong Vermonter and nonprofit executive from Burlington, announced Monday she is seeking the Democratic nomination for Lieutenant Governor.
For nearly the last decade, Preston has served as the executive director of the Vermont Council on World Affairs, an organization that brings international leaders together with Vermonters in the public and private sectors.
Preston joins Rep. Charlie Kimbell (D-Woodstock) in the race. Unlike Kimbell, Preston has not served in the state legislature, though she stated her work has given her the opportunity to travel to every corner of the state.
Preston was raised on a fourth generation family farm in Orange County and graduated from the University of Vermont.
“The divisiveness we see in politics today threatens Vermont’s civic life, which I have always treasured,” she stated in a recently released campaign video. “… As Vermont's next Lieutenant Governor, I will work tirelessly to build the trust and cooperation we need to solve our most pressing issues to make Vermont the state we know it can be.”
