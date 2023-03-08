FAIRFAX — Community volunteers serve as the foundation of local government. Each year, the Fairfax Selectboard has the opportunity to appoint Fairfax residents to a variety of positions that include:
Animal Control Officer
Communication Union District Representatives
Constable
Development Review Board members (4yr. terms)
Planning Commissioners (4yr. terms)
Regional Planning Commissioners
Student Representative to the Selectboard
Student Representative to the Planning Commission
Student Representative to the Development Review Board
Tree Warden
All of the positions are one-year appointments unless noted above. The board will appoint positions at the first meeting in April.
If you wish to be considered for appointment to one of these positions, please send a letter of interest to the Selectboard, care of the Town Manager, either by email at townmanager@fairfax-vt.gov or at 12 Buck Hollow Rd., Fairfax, VT 05454.
Student representatives need to be students with sophomore, junior, or senior standing. More info can be found at www.fairfax-vt.gov under youth membership policy.
Questions regarding the position may be directed to the Town Manager Sarah Hadd at 802-849-111 ext. 16 or townmanager@fairfax-vt.gov.
