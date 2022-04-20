ST. ALBANS TOWN — If the Town of St. Albans wants to add another public asset to the town by installing a boat ramp at the former Department of Public Works garage, it has some work to do.
At a meeting in October 2021, director of operations Corey Parent said respondents to a town-wide survey wanted to see the 2.2-acre location turned into a boat launch.
“It's a public space. We're thinking of some sort of lake access,” he said at that meeting. “It would be nice to get some green space built back in.”
The selectboard discussed the necessary next steps during its Monday, April 18 meeting.
To start the conversation, Haley Grigel, project manager at environmental engineering firm KAS, Inc., laid out what environmental assessment work has already been completed on the site to gauge the effects of the former DPW garage.
Grigel explained that samples taken from the location show that petroleum contamination, due to a history of filling up gas tanks at the location, had not moved south, west or shifted downward. More work needs to be done, however, to figure out if any contaminants moved northward or to the east.
The good news is that whatever KAS has found so far has been generally limited and contained, she said.
“[The materials] are not screaming hot – that’s what we say – but they are above standards. As long as we can monitor it every year or every couple years, that’s important to make sure that it’s naturally cleaning up. So we’ll have to keep [monitoring] wells on site,” Grigel said.
If no further problems are found, however, Grigel said the state would most likely not require remediation efforts, but board members expressed concern about potential future problems.
If the town began construction on a boat ramp on the site, for example, the state could require reversing the work if contaminants were found to be shifting toward other locations or even toward Lake Champlain.
To clean it up, one option would be removing the soil and transporting it to approved dump sites in New York. Grigel said oxygenation or injection of materials that would speed up the natural decontamination process are also available.
The problem is the cost.
The selectboard estimated removing topsoil and trucking it out of state could end up costing upwards of $100,000. A similar project currently undertaken by the City of St. Albans – to remove the contaminated soil of a half acre site on Fonda Street – has a price tag of $350,000.
Selectboard Chair Jonathan Giroux recommended setting a potential budgetary number to see what could be possible, and Parent said he can start looking for potential grant opportunities to see if they can find applicable funds specifically set aside for brownfield sites.
This past October, Parent applied for state grants to help pay for the project’s planning stages, but he said the town did not receive the grant.
Another option would be going forward with the engineering for a boat ramp to help make the town’s brownfield grant applications more likely to be fulfilled, selectboard member Brendan Deso said.
“It would be nice to figure out a vision for that property and start some engineering. I think that’s probably one of the projects that we could use [America Rescue Plan Act dollars]. If we spent $20,000 of our $2 million in [ARPA funds] to get that totally engineered without hitting the taxpayers for it,“ Deso said.
Pushing the project forward would also require the town to talk to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources to make sure that a boat ramp would be possible. Parent said the agency can help the town figure out what kind of boat ramp location could support, which would be determined by the lake’s depth at that point and the site’s soil types.
Grigel said she’ll double check with the state to see if any contaminants are moving northward, and Parent said he’ll start looking for potential funding sources for any future work.
Policy review updates
The selectboard also made some headway in its review of its policies and ordinances Monday night. Parent had asked that the selectboard examine its debt policy to consider potentially raising the debt ceiling from what Parent calculated to be $5.3 million, or $1,500 per parcel.
An option, he said, would be to set the limit as 1% of the grand list, which would be roughly double what the town allows now. He said other municipalities, such as the City of St. Albans, hold as much debt as 10% of its grand list total, which he said is too high.
The Town of St. Albans currently holds roughly $2 million in debt due to payments made to complete its new town hall.
After a quick discussion, the selectboard ultimately decided against making any changes and signed off on the policy as-is.
The selectboard also briefly discussed the town’s purchasing policy, but they tabled making any changes until the board’s next meeting, to be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 2 at St. Albans Town Hall, or via Zoom.
