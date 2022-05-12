ST. ALBANS — As the Fonda site project gets pushed forward, drivers on Lower Newton Road will notice some disruptions to their morning commute.
City Council approved a plan on Monday to put up a four-way stop to protect construction traffic coming in and out of the site over the summer months. If all goes well, the set-up could become a permanent feature of the Lower Newton Road and Federal Street intersection – one of St. Albans city’s major thoroughfares.
“We’re really happy to see redevelopment at Fonda and there’s going to be a lot of activity at the site now, we expect. In light of the complications of a lot of traffic coming in and out at that access … We think it’s best to put a four way stop at the intersection,” planning director Chip Sawyer said.
Mayor Tim Smith asked that the changes be well-marked as people have a tendency to speed through Lower Newton Road, and Council President Chad Spooner emphasized the need for street markings to make it apparent that drivers will need to stop to avoid collisions.
To help eliminate such concerns, Alderperson Tim Hawkins proposed hiring a traffic cop to control the intersection. He also pointed out that the Fonda site’s proximity to Main Street could also cause backups to occur at the thoroughfare, which could eventually bleed onto Main Street especially during rush hour traffic.
After the brief discussion, councilors, however, approved the installation of the four-way stop.
City Manager Dominic Cloud pointed out that council could re-examine the change’s effect on traffic in 30 days to see how it works out. It will also help the city gauge what it wants to do if it can push the Federal Street multimodal connector project forward.
That project, which would update Federal Street along its length, calls for a traffic light to be eventually installed there.
In related news:
City Council heard testimony from residents who were affected by a dog that ran loose in their neighborhoods. According to testimony, the dog killed both breeding rabbits and roughly 30 chickens, causing close to $1,000 in damages in both cases. Council voted to seize the dog and euthanize the animal after hearing the evidence of its actions and the owner’s alleged history of negligence.
Councilors approved an agreement with Shawn Careau, who plans to open the restaurant Off the Rails at One Federal. The private/public partnership provides $90,000 in grant funding and another $90,000 as a five-year loan at 2% interest. The city also will provide a line of credit of $75,000 at 1% interest to help cover cash flow needs. Funding for the move is being provided with the city’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
City Council also approved covering 75% of the costs for a new sign at the Outerknown store on Main Street. The cost estimate for the sign is $9,365, and the city would cover a maximum of $7,500.
Councilors appointed four people to two boards. Joe Luneau, KarenMarie Peltier, Richard Stahl were appointed to the Historic Preservation Commission, and Alex Lehning and Richard Stahl were appointed to the Northwest Vermont Rail Trail Council. Spooner voted no on two of the appointments due to city council not interviewing those candidates specifically for their new board positions. The candidates in question, however, had previously been interviewed by the board in relation to past appointments.
