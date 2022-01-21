SWANTON — Matthew E. Walker of Swanton is joining the Vermont House of Representatives.
Appointed by Gov. Phil Scott on Friday, he’ll represent House District Franklin-4, which includes Swanton and Sheldon. Walker replaces former Rep. Brian Savage (R-Swanton) who resigned in late November to become Swanton’s town administrator.
Because Savage served as a Republican, Scott made the appointment from a list of candidates submitted by the Franklin County Republicans.
“I am humbled and proud to accept the governor’s appointment to represent my neighbors in the Vermont tradition of a citizen legislator,” Walker said in a statement released on Friday.
Scott said Walker will bring the valuable experience of a small business owner and dedicated volunteer to this new role.
“When interviewing him, I was impressed by his enthusiasm for service, his pragmatism and commonsense approach,” Scott said in the same release. “I’m confident he will be an impactful legislator.”
Walker and his wife PattiJo own and operate Vermont Clothing Company & JC Image, a screenprinting, embroidery and graphic design business with nine employees in St. Albans. Prior to that, he was director of international transportation for A.N. Deringer, Inc.
Walker is also in his third year as head coach of the boys varsity basketball team at Missisquoi Valley Union High School. Despite his new legislative commitment, he promises to finish the season with the team.
Walker will serve in the House until March, when Savage’s term would have ended. Should Walker wish to stay in office, he’ll need to be elected by voters.
Political roots
“I’ve been politically interested my whole life,” Walker told the Messenger by phone on Friday.
Growing up in Rutland County, he often attended political functions with his father, who was active in local government.
In 1984, when he was 16 years-old, he met Gov. Jim Douglas (then Vermont Secretary of State) at a Rutland County Republicans dinner. The experience of sitting next to him was one he hasn’t forgotten.
“He was an impressive person,” Walker said.
At the University of Vermont, he studied history and political science and later worked on a number of political campaigns, including those of Sen. Carolyn Branagan (R-Georgia), Rep. Lynn Dickinson (R-St. Albans Town) and Sen. Randy Brock (R-Swanton).
Though he served as a justice of the peace and on the Board of Civil Authority in Swanton, he put most of his interest in government to the side while raising his three kids — Richard, Patrick and Emily — preferring to coach youth baseball and basketball in town.
Now that his kids have graduated high school, he’s felt what he called a “rekindling of an old interest that had been pushed to the side.”
Approach to governing
“I like Gov. Phil Scott’s approach to politics,” Walker said. “I like his pragmatism, his civility, his tradition … I’d like to see more of that.”
As opposed to perhaps what’s seen on the national level in Washington D.C., Vermont is a place where people with differing views can work together — and Walker takes pride in that. He knows many of Franklin County’s other legislators to be gentlemen, and he wants to represent Swanton and Sheldon in the same way.
Legislative priorities
Walker said Scott’s recently-delivered State of the State address is a good road-map for the legislature to follow this session.
In addition, he’s passionate about finding meaningful ways for Vermont to use the $2.2 billion it will receive from the federal infrastructure bill. For example, improving wastewater treatment facilities and stormwater systems, he said, is a must.
“Isn’t it time to fix the stuff that’s dumping into the rivers and the lakes?” he asked. “This is one-time money that we can use on upgrades that will last more than 50 years. The environment benefits. Every person in Franklin County benefits.”
Walker would also like to see the legislature return to in-person meetings as soon as possible. Face-to-face interactions are more productive and transparent, he said.
