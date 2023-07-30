SWANTON — Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman led a discussion focused on the challenges facing rural economies at the VFW hall in Swanton on Sunday, July 23, as part of a statewide tour of smaller communities.
Throughout the wide-ranging conversation, local residents were not shy about sharing the hurdles they faced accessing good rural jobs, job training, and housing. Another major topic was the influence of an influx of new residents moving to Franklin County to escape climate and city challenges.
“I had a lively discussion with Swanton residents. I heard about the challenges dairy farmers face with pricing. I also heard from both small business owners and farmers about how tough it is to find employees,” Zuckerman said in a press release. “It was made clear that our tech ed funding system is broken. This system makes it so administrators discourage young talented individuals from going to their regional tech centers. Far more young Vermonters would go into the tech schools – a path to good jobs — if we create a better funding stream.”
Event participants also talked about how the lack of housing has stretched budgets as well as how different households have adapted to rising costs.
