BURLINGTON — Lt. Gov. Molly Gray is running for the U.S. House of Representatives.
She announced her campaign on Monday morning, stating that if elected to Vermont’s lone House seat, she will “fight for every corner of Vermont.”
The announcement comes on the heels of current Rep. Peter Welch’s D-Vt. Nov. 22 announcement he would be leaving his seat to run for the U.S. Senate, replacing Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who is not seeking reelection.
Gray, a Democrat, said her experience as lieutenant governor — meeting with hundreds of Vermonters — has given her a firsthand look at the challenges the state faces. She cited a shrinking workforce, a lack of affordable childcare and expensive housing as some of Vermont’s most pertinent obstacles in a Dec. 6 release.
“I’m committed to working hard to bring real solutions to Vermont families,” she stated.
A lifelong Vermonter, Gray was born and raised on a farm in South Newbury that is still operated by her family today. She was elected lieutenant governor in 2020 and previously served as an aide to Welch and as an assistant attorney general.
Gray graduated from the University of Vermont where she competed for the Catamounts as a Division I cross-country skier. She attended Vermont Law School and has done humanitarian work with the International Committee of the Red Cross.
If elected to the House in 2022, Gray would be the first woman in Vermont history to hold federal office.
