In compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act, the U.S. General Services Administration will host a public meeting in support of an Environmental Assessment for the proposed construction of a new replacement Land Port of Entry at Highgate Springs, Vermont.
The public is encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at St. Albans City Hall Auditorium, 100 North Main Street in St. Albans City. In the event of inclement weather, the alternate date will be Thursday, Jan. 19.
The meeting will be conducted in an open house format. GSA will present project information to the attendees. The public will have an opportunity to hear about the project and learn how they can provide input on the issues that are important to the community.
This input is a valuable step in the process and will be used by GSA to determine the scope and content of the Environmental Assessment.
GSA is proposing to acquire additional land and to construct a larger facility that expands and modernizes this port.
The new replacement facility will allow federal inspection agencies to operate efficiently and enable the port to handle the anticipated traffic increase at the border crossing, expediting crossing times for the traveling public and businesses that rely on binational commerce.
The Highgate Springs project will incorporate sustainability features that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mitigate environmental impact, and simultaneously increase the mission readiness of the federal government by increasing resilience to climate change.
The new port will meet the U.S. Custom and Border Protection’s (CBP) mission requirements, while improving the safety of officers and the traveling public. It will provide for an efficient flow of people and commerce, accommodating the increased traffic volume, and the additional border security measures and technologies.
Written comments must be received by Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, using one of the following methods:
- In-person: Submit written comments at the public meeting via comment forms to be distributed at the meeting.
- Email: Send an email to highgatesprings.lpoe@gsa.gov and reference “Highgate Springs LPOE EA” in the subject line.
- Mail: Send written comments to the following address: U.S General Services Administration Attention: John Maurer, Project Manager Thomas P. O’Neill, Jr., Federal Building 10 Causeway Street, 11th Floor Boston, MA 02222-1077
Project information, including a video recording of this public meeting, will be available at: gsa.gov/highgatespringslpoe.
