HIGHGATE SPRINGS — The land port of entry in Highgate Springs could receive even more federal funding for border crossing improvements than initially proposed.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law by President Biden, includes $170 million for the project, but Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) has designated $85 million in additional federal funds for Highgate in the Omnibus Appropriations Bill, which is now in final bipartisan negotiations.
The money is one of the senator’s Congressionally Directed Spending provisions for fiscal year 2023, David Carle, a spokesperson for Leahy, told the Messenger.
Leahy announced the initial $170 million for Highgate when he visited the port of entry (LPOE) on Sept. 1, 2021 with U.S. General Services Administrator (GSA) Robin Carnahan.
In total, the infrastructure bill includes $3.4 billion for GSA to modernize 26 LPOEs across the country. These construction projects are estimated to support, on average, nearly 6,000 annual jobs over the next 8 years.
Of those funds, $285.5 million are headed to five LPOEs in Vermont: Highgate Springs ($170 million), Alburgh Springs ($22.9 million), Beebe Plain ($29.3 million), Newport ($32.2 million) and Richford ($31.1 million).
The LPOE in Highgate Springs is among the highest volume ports between the United States and Canada, making it a prime location for an additional $85 million in funding.
The new facility is critical due to the anticipated completion of Canadian Auto-Route 35 in 2025, which will connect to Interstate 89 at Highgate Springs. The new LPOE will improve public and officer safety, as well as expedite crossing times for the traveling public and businesses that rely on binational commerce.
“As a native Vermonter, I know that the border we share with Canada is a tremendous asset, and one that has helped shape the history and culture of our state,” Sen. Leahy, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a press statement. “The process for crossing the border has changed in the last 20 years, yet some of the ports have seen few upgrades since they were constructed more than 80 years ago.”
People crossing the Vermont-Canada border at peak times, Leahy said, can experience significant delays.
“That is why these investments have been a top priority of mine,” he said.
In a press conference on Thursday, Carnahan said GSA intends to expand lanes in Highgate for both travelers as well as trucks and commercial vehicles. These projects will be completed sustainably, using low carbon concrete standards and materials.
“It's a unique opportunity to do long term investing in something that's going to help grow jobs, build our economy and and help the planet,” she said.
A timeline for construction projects at Vermont LPOEs has not yet been set.
