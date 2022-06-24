WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion on Friday be overturning Roe v. Wade, a case that has provided protection since 1973.
Abortion will remain legal in Vermont, but state officials swiftly released statements rebuking the decision.
“I know many Vermonters like me are deeply disappointed following today’s decision by the Supreme Court, as this decision rolls back a federal right that women have had for decades," Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement Friday morning. "It’s important to note, a woman’s right to choose is a principle we will uphold in Vermont, and we, in fact, have prepared for this unfortunate outcome."
In 2019, Scott signed a law that ensured reproductive health decisions remain between a woman and her health care provider. He said this does not change with the Supreme Court's ruling.
In November, Vermonters will be able to further solidify this action with a constitutional amendment on the ballot, known as Proposal 5.
"As I have said, I will be voting for that amendment, and I encourage Vermonters to stand up for the rights of women and do the same," Scott stated.
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), president pro tempore of the U.S. Senate, stated that Friday's decision is the the end of a woman’s right to safe reproductive health care.
"It is the end of women’s choice. It sets us back. It does not move us forward," he said in a statement.
Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) echoed the sentiment, stating the choice to end a pregnancy is personal.
"It is a choice that should be made by a patient, with her doctor and her loved ones, not by the unelected members of any court or by an elected official," he stated.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court is the biggest attack on women’s rights in a generation, Welch stated.
"This decision is a disgrace," he stated. "... But we cannot be consumed by despair. We have to keep fighting to protect abortion access for all American women, regardless of where they live."
Read more reactions from state officials:
Today will go down as a tragic day in the fight for human rights and women’s rights. Never in my lifetime has an established fundamental right been stripped away. SCOTUS has failed spectacularly in its duty to protect and uphold the constitutional precedent. 1/5— Lt. Governor Molly Gray (@LtGovGray) June 24, 2022
It is difficult to put into words how devastating the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is and the impact it will have on 10's of millions of Americans. It is critical that we vote to enshrine reproductive rights in our state constitution this November. #vtpoli pic.twitter.com/iyB7oOnt3C— Speaker Jill Krowinski (@SKrowinski) June 24, 2022
Overturning Roe v. Wade and denying women the right to control their own bodies is an outrage and in defiance of what the American people want. Democrats must now end the filibuster in the Senate, codify Roe v. Wade, and once again make abortion legal and safe.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 24, 2022
Despite the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs, access to safe and legal abortion remains protected in Vermont and many states across the country.Abortion care is health care. We will stand with Vermonters in doing everything we can to protect reproductive freedom.— Vermont Attorney General's Office (@VTAttorneyGen) June 24, 2022
