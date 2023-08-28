MONTPELIER — The Vermont General Assembly’s investigation into Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie is officially over.
The House’s Special Committee on Impeachment met this past Friday to file its official recommendation on the matter, officially closing the book on a summer’s worth of behind-closed-door interviews with those involved.
Lavoie submitted his resignation to Gov. Phil Scott’s office last week. The long-serving prosecuting attorney had worked in the Franklin County office for decades as a deputy state’s attorney before taking over as the county’s top law enforcement official this past election cycle.
The Vermont House of Representatives, however, instituted an impeachment inquiry against Lavoie this past May following the state’s release of information regarding his interactions with office staff – mostly women – where he regularly used offensive remarks.
While Lavoie publicly contested the most egregious examples, he largely admitted to using such language, although he said the state had mischaracterized the demeaning office culture his remarks allegedly created.
With Lavoie vacating the office at the end of the month, the inherent details behind such matters have effectively been sealed.
“Having this investigation closed is going to provide relief to the people of Franklin County,” State Rep. Mike McCarthy (D-St. Albans City) said Friday. “The office of state’s attorney should be focused on evaluating cases, prosecuting them and resolving them in the interest of justice, and I really hope that with this matter closed, the office can turn a new leaf and focus completely on serving the people of Franklin County.”
McCarthy also reassured witnesses who had come forth that any information revealed by the House’s interviews would also remain confidential.
State Rep. Carolyn Branagan (R-Georgia), who also served on the committee, said witness testimony also revealed that Lavoie was a “superb litigator and a fine lawyer,” and thanked him for his decades of service with the office.
“I am hopeful that with Mr. Lavoie’s resignation, the Franklin States Attorney’s office can begin to rebuild and become a more respectful and professional place,” Committee chair Rep. Martin LaLonde said in a press release. “This work included difficult and emotional testimony by individuals who have been impacted by his actions, and I want to thank everyone for their courage in sharing their experiences. The members of the committee and the staff supporting this process have spent countless hours on this initiative, and I thank them for their dedication to this work.”
The House Special Committee on Impeachment will now focus on the investigation of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for potential financial issues. The most recent action taken by the committee to look into the office and Sheriff John Grismore included hiring legal firm Downs Rachlin Martin to conduct the investigation as well as issuing a subpoena to compel the delivery of needed financial documents.
