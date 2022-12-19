HIGHGATE — As budgets rise with inflation, Highgate residents will be asked to provide another $400,000 next Town Meeting Day to continue funding the town’s capital improvement plan.
Voters approved a similar budget item last year, when $407,500 was allocated to the town’s capital fund. This year, the cost is expected to be the same.
Under the plan, the town is proactively saving up its dollars to replace public works vehicles or cover building maintenance costs when needed.
Higher than expected
When public works officials began listing off capital expenses during the selectboard’s first December meeting, selectboard chair Sharon Bousquet pivoted to cost-cutting mode to try to eliminate the roughly $70,000 increase in this year’s budget over last year’s.
“Considering everything else that we have to deal with in the budget, I’m thinking maybe we need to trim a little bit more,” Bousquet said.
To cut down on the expense, selectboard members recommended using federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, and Bousquet agreed.
An additional $50,000 in ARPA funds bring the capital expenditure for local taxpayers down to $422,000 after the initial capital cost came in at $477,000.
Bousquet said the price increase for the budget isn’t surprising as it reflects the current state of the economy, but the addition of the federal funds should help relieve the burden to taxpayers.
Some line items in this year’s proposed budget include $10,000 for a new zamboni, $10,000 for the maintenance on the Highgate Sports Arena parking lot and $20,000 towards the arena roof.
If approved, the Highgate Public Library project will also receive $50,000 towards the library’s eventual construction. The town volunteer fire department will see funds of $85,000 for eventual replacements of Fire Engine Number 2, maintenance of the tanker truck and $10,000 towards the replacement of the utility truck.
The highway department will also get $200,000 in order to save up for the eventual replacement of its vehicles, including a backhoe, compact truck, single axle truck and a tandem truck.
Selectboard Vice-Chair Vern Brosky III, however, pushed for more cost-cutting. After taking a look at the truck replacement plan, he identified a line item where the town budgeted roughly $65,000 more than the expected replacement cost.
He recommended using $15,000 from the truck’s line item to bring the final capital plan request in line with last year’s budget and negate the year-over-year increase.
Bousquet said they’ve been able to save more money for the vehicle due to the town's current truck operating past its expected life.
“Frankly, I didn't think it would last this long but it’s hanging in there for now,” Bousquet said
The board agreed to cut the proposed spend on the truck from $50,000 down to $35,000. With the cut, the final cost brought the capital plan expense back down to $407,000.
The board approved the changes unanimously.
“I know that’s a pain-in-the-butt process, but necessary. And I’m sure all of our taxpayers are happy that we do it,” Bousquet said.
Machia Road update
In related news, the Highgate selectboard also approved the application of a grant to cover work on Machia Road, where the Missisquoi River is eroding the bank the road sits on.
Heidi Britch-Valenta, Highgate’s town administrator, said the town is applying for the Building Resilient Infrastructure in Communities grant for the total project cost of $125,000. FEMA would cover 75% of the cost, but the town would need to pay $31,375 to cover the remaining cost.
If received, the long-range planning grant would help the town determine the best steps over the next few decades to keep the road in repair without having to spend more than the $2.7 million estimated to fix it.
In 2020, Highgate had acquired one grant from VTrans that provided $660,000 and had already secured another grant for $734,800. The funds would be used to implement long-term solutions for the FEMA-covered project, like physically stabilizing the bank.
Highgate residents will decide their town’s budget, along with towns across Vermont, on March 7’s Town Meeting Day.
