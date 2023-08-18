FEMA home inspectors are working in Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties to assist with disaster recovery efforts following July’s severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides.
FEMA inspectors carry an official FEMA photo ID. If a badge is not visible, ask the inspector to show it to you.
FEMA inspectors will already have your nine-digit registration number and will never ask for money.
After you apply for FEMA assistance, FEMA may call you to schedule an appointment to inspect the damage to your home. FEMA staff may call from an unknown or restricted phone number – it’s important to answer so your application can move forward.
Don’t give your banking information to a person claiming to be a FEMA housing inspector: FEMA inspectors are not authorized to collect your financial information or ask for your Social Security number.
If a FEMA inspector comes to your home and you did not submit a FEMA application, your information may have been used to apply without your knowledge. Inform the inspector you did not apply, so a request to stop further processing of the application can be submitted.
If you suspect identity theft, please visit IdentityTheft.gov.
If you have questions about whether someone is representing FEMA, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned
telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you call.
To report a potential scam, call the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721, email StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov or write to: FEMA Fraud and Internal Investigation Division, 400 C Street SW Mail Stop 3005, Washington, DC 20472-3005.
To watch an accessible video about FEMA home inspections, visit FEMA Accessible: Home Inspections - YouTube.
FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the
FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.
For the latest information about Vermont's recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4720.
