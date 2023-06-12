MONTPELIER — The House special investigatory committee looking into two Franklin County officials met twice this past week, with most of their time spent in executive session.
The group – consisting of seven representatives tasked with investigating potential impeachment cases against Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie and Sheriff John Grismore – met on both Thursday and Friday. They entered executive session almost immediately.
Chair Martin Lalonde said closing the meeting off to the public has been necessary to protect the identities of whistleblowers attached to Lavoie’s case.
The Franklin County State’s Attorney is facing allegations of widespread harassment in his office, which he contests, and the committee explained that it needed the ability to go into executive session to hear testimony from Lavoie’s employees.
Established last month to weigh whether allegations against the two men rise to the level of maladministration, the committee is taking different approaches to the two cases.
Lavoie’s case has been the primary focus so far as the committee has more information surrounding the allegations made against him – some of which were substantiated by an investigation into his office.
In Grismore’s case, the state is looking into potential misuse of funds, as well as information surrounding an August incident that has since resulted in a simple assault charge against him.
Because of the varying allegations, Lalonde said the investigation into Grismore’s office will most likely be broad in scope. The committee agreed to hire the Burlington-based law firm Downs Rachlin Martin to begin a forensic audit into the sheriff's office at the cost of $75,000 after interviewing a handful of law firms.
Rep. Matthew Birong (D-Vergennes) said he and Rep. Karen Dolan (D-Essex) worked with legislative counsel to identify three potential firms that could do the work, but they went with Downs Rachlin Martin because they were the most well-suited for the scope required.
State Rep. Carolyn Branagan (R-Georgia) said she initially had sticker shock when she heard the consulting cost, but after recognizing that all three firms were asking for roughly the same amount due to the high costs associated with a forensic financial audit, she said she supported the spend.
“I just think we need to be careful. I hate spending money,” she said.
The impeachment timeline
We know that this story is getting complicated. Here’s a timeline to keep it straight.
May 9, 2022: Former Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin announces he isn’t seeking re-election to the office. He endorses his number two, Capt. John Grismore to replace him.
Aug. 2022: Former Franklin County State’s Attorney Jim Hughes announces his intention to step down by the end of his term and supports the election of deputy state’s attorney John Lavoie, who Hughes said he had known for decades.
Aug. 7 2022: Capt. John Grismore helps fellow deputies with an arrest on a Sunday. He’s in the office catching up on paperwork when a belligerent suspect is put in the sheriff’s office holding area.
The detained man proceeds to fall down on his stomach, and after he is helped back up, he leans forward again as he belittles the deputies. Grismore then pushed the man back against the seat with his foot – at least once with force – before placing a spit sack on the man’s head.
Aug. 9, 2022: News breaks that Grismore is being investigated for use of force. The subsequent video of the body camera footage is released to media outlets, prompting a wide scale online backlash against the sheriff candidate over the next few days.
In subsequent public interviews, Grismore defended the incident as an unfortunate but overall typical use of force case.
On Aug. 9, Grismore also wins the primary election for Franklin County Sheriff.
Aug. 12, 2022: Local political parties call for Grismore to step down as the official party candidate for Franklin County Sheriff. Grismore had run as a Republican, but he was also nominated via write-in as the official Democratic candidate.
Grismore refuses to step down after the public outcry.
Aug. 15, 2022: St. Albans Town Police Advisory Board Chair Dr. Jen Williamson resigns in protest after lack of action against Grismore.
Aug. 19, 2022: Grismore is fired from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Sept. 1, 2022: The write-in campaign for Lt. Mark Lauer is launched, and he receives support from the local parties. Gale Messier also joins the race later in September as a write-in candidate.
Oct. 22, 2022: Grismore is charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor, after the case is reviewed by Grand Isle State’s Attorney Douglas DiSabato. Lavoie, who is now acting as the state’s attorney, recused his office due to a potential conflict of interest.
Nov. 9, 2022: Both Grismore and Lavoie win their seats for their county offices during the November election.
Jan. 10, 2023: St. Albans Town and City announce joint police partnership, which would eliminate the sheriff’s office’s largest contract by 2024.
Jan. 26, 2023: News is released that the sheriff’s office is being investigated for “questionable” financial records by the Vermont State Police. Few details are known publicly about the state’s investigation.
Feb. 2023: Employees with the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office meet with state human resources specialist Annie Noonan to relay examples of harassment allegedly perpetuated by Lavoie over the span of his career.
The following week, Noonan and the director of her office, John Campbell, decide to move forward with hiring investigative law firm Paul Frank & Collins to see if the allegations can be substantiated.
Feb. 1, 2023: Grismore is sworn in as the new Franklin County Sheriff.
April 27, 2023: The Paul Frank & Collins investigative report is filed with the state, following an investigation consisting of fact-finding interviews with Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office employees.
In the subsequent days, the Vermont Department of State’s attorneys and Sheriffs asks Lavoie to resign, which he refuses on two occasions contesting that the state’s allegations were not sufficient grounds to remove him from a duly-elected office.
May 2, 2023: Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) receives a letter from the department asking the state to proceed with impeachment against Lavoie.
“The Office of the Executive Director of the Vermont Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs, acting on the recommendation and support of the State’s Attorneys’ Executive Committee requests that, pursuant to Vermont’s Constitution, Vt. Const., Ch. II § 57, the Vermont House of Representatives commence an investigation to determine whether there are grounds to initiate impeachment proceedings against Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie.”
May 4, 2023: Krowinski sets up a special House investigatory committee to look into both sets of allegations against Lavoie and Grismore and see if impeachment – a rarely used state solution – is required.
May 16, 2023: Members of the new committee are named by Speaker Krowinski. The seven members include two local representatives – Rep. Carolyn Branagan (R-Georgia) and Rep. Mike McCarthy (D-St. Albans City).
May 23, 2023: The committee holds its first meeting.
June 9, 2023: The committee holds its fourth meeting. More than 50% of the committee’s time has been spent in executive session as it reviews the redacted information from the investigative report by Paul Frank & Collins.
Chair Martin Lalonde has publicly defended the moves as necessary to protect the identities of whistleblowers in Lavoie’s office.
