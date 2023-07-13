VERMONT — Many parts of the state were devastated by severe flooding earlier this week following historic rains.
The storm had minimal impact in Franklin County, though roads were closed and some homes flooded in Fairfax, especially around Route 104 and River Road.
Enosburgh, Swanton, St. Albans and Berkshire also experienced road closures due to the swelling of the Lamoille and Missisquoi Rivers, with trouble spots appearing on Hazard Road, Route 78 and Swanton Hill Road.
At least one household was also evacuated from Waugh Farm Road in Highgate after water crested the roadway, cutting off access.
Otherwise, local officials largely agree that Franklin County towns were fortunate in that the floods had minimal impacts to water infrastructure.
“I went to walk my dogs down to the St. Albans Bay Park to see how high Lake Champlain was. No beach goers, that’s one way to put it, but otherwise, no issues,” St. Albans Town Manager Sean Adkins said.
Jennifer Morrison, the state’s commissioner of public safety, told the press on Tuesday the Montpelier/Barre and Ludlow/Londonderry/Andover areas were hit the hardest, with floodwaters filling roadways and downtowns.
In those regions, river levels surpassed what the state experienced during Hurricane Irene in 2011. Gov. Phil Scott called this week’s weather event “Irene 4.0.”
For the state, the priority the last few days has been on saving lives and preparing for the next wave of storms expected this weekend. Rescue teams concluded efforts early Thursday morning, and there have been no reported fatalities.
“We are not out of the woods,” Scott said. “This is nowhere near over and at this phase our primary focus continues to be on life and safety before we can shift into recovery.”
Early Tuesday morning, President Joe Biden approved Scott’s request for an emergency declaration for the State of Vermont, making federal assistance available. Scott requested a “major disaster” declaration that was still awaiting presidential approval on Thursday morning.
FEMA is now authorized to identify, mobilize and provide the federal equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency in all of Vermont’s 14 counties.
FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell traveled to Vermont on Wednesday to meet with state and local officials regarding ongoing response efforts.
“On behalf of the entire federal family, our thoughts are with everyone across Vermont right now,” Criswell told the press. “FEMA and the entire Biden-Harris administration are here ready to support.”
Flooding reaches Fairfax
Fairfax experienced major flooding along Goose Pond Road, River Road, Hunt Street and Route 104. Several residences took in water.
By Wednesday afternoon, most roads were clear and reopened, but Fairfax firefighters were still helping residents pump out basements.
Town Manager Sarah Hadd said the Maple Street Covered Bridge was closed briefly because it sustained damage. There was a crack in the pavement on the Hunt Street side, and one of the blocks the bridge sits on had shifted, but the bridge was repaired Thursday and reopened.
On Tuesday night, BFA-Fairfax’s elementary school gym opened as a shelter to residents impacted by flooding. Cots were available and people and pets were welcome to stay the night, but Hadd said no one utilized the space.
On Wednesday morning, the Town of Fletcher deployed two of its crews in trucks to assist Fairfax Public Works with hauling material and debris from roadways.
Fairfax fire crews also deployed to Cambridge to help the neighboring town with its recovery efforts. As of Thursday morning, much of Cambridge was still underwater.
“We are very fortunate to now be in a position where we can help other communities,” Hadd said.
Other local heroes included Linda and Ron Frey and their daughter Erica Hayes, owners of Erica’s American Diner and Cambridge Village Market.
When the floodwaters reached Cambridge, they emptied the market’s inventory into trucks and set up outside the diner in Fairfax, offering food items for free to anyone in need.
“We would rather give all of this food away than have it ruined,” the family posted on Facebook.
Road closures and storm impacts
In Berkshire, Marvin Road along the Missisquoi River was closed. Town clerk Emily Fecteau said highway crews were watching the water levels Wednesday along Mineral Brook Road.
Boston Post Road near the North Enosburgh Bridge was closed and so was Waugh Farm Road in Swanton.
Outside the smattering of closures, town officials spoke mostly positively about the lack of damages. In Highgate, Swanton Town and St. Albans Town, town managers said they’ll have to repair some road shoulders – such as one on French Hill Road – but there wasn’t any major infrastructure damage.
“We were very fortunate,” Swanton Town Administrator Brian Savage said. “I feel bad for the communities that suffered badly. When you look at the pictures of Barre and Montpelier and other communities, there’s a lot of damage.”
Meanwhile, in Swanton Village and St. Albans City – municipalities with sewer/water systems – officials said stormwater overflows were well within expected limits for an extended rainstorm, although there still was some localized flooding.
Village Manager Bill Sheets said Foundry Street saw some of the worst congregations of water in Swanton, and in St. Albans City, the typical areas of Lower Weldon and South Elm had some flooding thanks to an overflowed stormline in Houghton Park, public works director Marty Manahan said.
In the latter case, plans are in place to help alleviate flooding in that area in the future by adding an underground tank near the football fields that should be able to help store 500,000 gallons of water during large rain events.
“It’s probably in the next two years,” Manahan said. “We’re a pretty long ways into it. We’ve got the concept designed and in place and we’re testing the soils to ensure it’s the right location.”
Highgate Dam also met its expectations. While the dam couldn’t contain the extra four feet of water that came down the Missisquoi, the mass of roaring water was able to crest the rubber bladder at the top of the dam and flow freely, shooting up sprays of water taller than the dam itself as the water tumbled below.
Despite the fast moving waters, the dam won’t generate more electricity, Sheets said, as the turbines can’t efficiently handle the extra pressure.
Impact to environment
As the floodwaters drew closer on Tuesday, volunteers with Healthy Roots Collaborative hurried to harvest lettuce at River Berry Farm in Fairfax before fields were pulled underwater.
Lauren Weston, district manager at the Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District, hasn’t heard of any other farms impacted in the area, but said her organization can be a resource to farmers in need of assistance.
She’s encouraging affected farmers to fill out Northeast Organic Farmers Association’s survey so recovery efforts can be coordinated. So far, 40 farms across the state have said they were adversely affected.
People can also donate to NOFA’s Farmer Emergency Fund.
“We are working on compiling available resources and hoping to be able to serve as a connector for folks who need it,” Weston said by email.
At the mouth of the Missisquoi River, the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge also saw few impacts. Waters rose over the parking lot at Mac’s Bend and Louie’s Landing, and rangers are still waiting to see how boats and equipment are holding up on an island portion of the refuge.
What damage water flows did to the river banks is still unknown, but workers are expected to check out the refuge in more detail once floodwaters recede. Some fledgling terns – a migratory bird – could also have been displaced from the rapid rise of water levels, wildlife refuge manager Ken Sturm said.
When water levels recede as expected, though, the refuge should recover well. Shifting water levels are a necessary part of distributing resources along the local food chain.
Going forward, Weston and FCNRCD want to work with communities impacted by flooding to develop clean water projects that will benefit both clean water and flood resilience.
Floodplains can be lowered and berms removed in appropriate locations so streams have a chance to slow down in safe areas. Planting trees would help create floodplain roughness, absorb water and hold streambanks.
Other mitigation measures include upsizing culverts and bridges, and removing derelict dams.
“We need to work to prepare for the next storm and adapt to extreme weather events every way we can,” Weston said.
Without flood mitigation, excessive sediment load could increase the amount of phosphorus leaking into Missisquoi Bay, leading to more cyanobacteria blooms in Lake Champlain.
“This may be the biggest threat to wildlife in the future as blooms increase frequency due to warming temperatures and also last longer into the fall,” Sturm said by email. “(Blooms) can cause die-offs of fish and mussels and … can at times produce neurotoxins which are harmful to wildlife as well as humans.”
More storms in the forecast
As of print time, the National Weather Service’s Flood Watch was still in effect for most of Vermont as a series of severe thunderstorms were expected to roll through the region Thursday evening into Friday.
Additional rainfall of 1-2 inches is expected to go straight to run-off in areas that have recently flooded.
“Vermonters need to pay attention to the weather and plan ahead,” Scott told the press on Thursday morning. “This isn’t over, and it won’t be over after this storm.”
The potential for heavy downpours statewide on Sunday also has state officials concerned.
Commissioner Morrison urged Vermonters to avoid impacted areas by not traveling unless absolutely necessary and following all detours and signage. People and pets should also not swim or walk in the floodwaters as they could be filled with downed wires, chemicals and manure.
“Please do not become someone in need of rescue,” Morrison said.
