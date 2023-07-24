HIGHGATE — Voters narrowly approved the Town of Highgate to purchase property for a new wastewater system on Thursday, 44 to 39.
The floor vote was the first step in updating Highgate’s village core. In order to someday have community space, an updated library, a small commercial building and/or housing, wastewater is necessary.
Located on Lamkin Street, the property to be purchased was found to have favorable soils and topography for the project, as well as room for potential expansion.
The town will use a $200,000 state clean water grant coupled with $100,000 of its federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to pay for the 18.5 acre property.
It will then use a subsequent $2 million CWSRF grant to pay for the development of the wastewater system, which Town Administrator Sharon Bousquet said will include a leach field, not a treatment plant.
“It’s nothing fancy, just a big leach field, and the main purpose is to help the development of that piece of property,” she told the Messenger in June.
For more than a year, Highgate residents have been participating in community engagement forums to discuss what they’d like to see in the growing town.
In response to those conversations, the wastewater project was developed by the Village Core Master Plan Committee and the Highgate Selectboard.
During the vote on Thursday, residents expressed some concerns regarding unanswered questions about the completion of the wastewater system.
Bousquet said she and fellow staff were not able to give to voters more details since the project is still in its infancy.
“But, we will strive to answer any and all questions as we proceed and we thank the voters for their support as our Town grows,” she said. “There is much work still to be done and part of that work will be trying to involve as much public interest as possible.”
