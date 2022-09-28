HIGHGATE — The U.S. General Services Administration, as part of a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Land Port of Entry (LPOE) project, has awarded a contract to perform an environmental assessment at the Highgate Springs LPOE.
The $134,856 contract was awarded to women-owned small business Solv, LLC. Solv supports the mission of government and commercial clients by providing sustainable solutions based on sound engineering, science, economic and management principles.
The environmental assessment will be conducted in compliance with the National Environmental Protection Act, and is part of a larger project at the Highgate Springs LPOE, funded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). The project will modernize the Highgate Springs LPOE, one of the busiest land ports of entry in New England.
The new facility is critical due to the anticipated completion of Canadian Auto-Route 35 in 2025, which will connect to Interstate 89 at Highgate Springs. The new land port of entry will improve public and officer safety, as well as expedite crossing times for the traveling public and businesses that rely on binational commerce.
“The Highgate Springs LPOE is more than just a secure, welcoming gateway to our country,” said Glenn C. Rotondo, region 1 public buildings service commissioner and acting regional administrator. “It is intrinsic to the fabric of life and community along the New England border with Canada. We are excited for the opportunity to begin the process to improve this facility, and the economic prospects this project will bring to the region.”
The environmental assessment process provides steps and procedures to evaluate the potential social, economic, and environmental impacts of project alternatives while providing an opportunity for local, state, tribal and Federal agencies It also allows the public to provide input and comments through public information meetings and public hearings. The social, economic and environmental considerations are evaluated and measured, as defined in the regulations, by their magnitude of impacts.
