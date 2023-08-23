Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Charlotte Ann Berger and Harold Roy Berger

Gender: Female and Male (Twins)

Date of Birth: 8/11/23 

Mother’s Name: Jessica Savage

Father’s Name: Matheau Berger

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Josephine Rose Murphy-Lyon 

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 8/11/23

Mother’s Name: Katie Murphy-Lyon

Father’s Name: Matthew Murphy-Lyon

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Charlie Heath Ovitt

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/15/23

Mother’s Name: Ashley Sullivan Ovitt 

Father’s Name: Ryan James Ovitt

Town: Bakersfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Alejandro Issac Fortin

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/15/23

Mother’s Name: Laura Nicole Garcia 

Father’s Name: Jonathan Gilles Fortin

Town: Highgate

  1. Baby’s Name: Emma Lynn Stetson

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 8/16/23

Mother’s Name: Sarah Fitzgerald

Father’s Name: Zach Stetson

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Grant Matthias Chevalier 

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/19/23

Mother’s Name: Stephanie Chevalier

Father’s Name: Eli Chevalier

Town: St. Albans

 

