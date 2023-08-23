Baby’s Name: Charlotte Ann Berger and Harold Roy Berger
Gender: Female and Male (Twins)
Date of Birth: 8/11/23
Mother’s Name: Jessica Savage
Father’s Name: Matheau Berger
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Josephine Rose Murphy-Lyon
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/11/23
Mother’s Name: Katie Murphy-Lyon
Father’s Name: Matthew Murphy-Lyon
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Charlie Heath Ovitt
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/15/23
Mother’s Name: Ashley Sullivan Ovitt
Father’s Name: Ryan James Ovitt
Town: Bakersfield
Baby’s Name: Alejandro Issac Fortin
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/15/23
Mother’s Name: Laura Nicole Garcia
Father’s Name: Jonathan Gilles Fortin
Town: Highgate
Baby’s Name: Emma Lynn Stetson
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/16/23
Mother’s Name: Sarah Fitzgerald
Father’s Name: Zach Stetson
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Grant Matthias Chevalier
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/19/23
Mother’s Name: Stephanie Chevalier
Father’s Name: Eli Chevalier
Town: St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.