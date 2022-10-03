Georgia Fire and Rescue will host an open house event from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 9 at the fire station on 4134 Ethan Allen Highway.
The open house will be a community event with demonstrations and educational activities for all ages. The event will mark both the fire department’s 70th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of the founding of the first response squad, as well as the merger of the two departments at the start of 2022.
The open house will be preceded by the dedication of the completed emergency responder memorial at 10:00 a.m. People will be able to meet our firefighters and medical first responders, ask questions, and see the station, trucks, and equipment.
There will be station tours, a bouncy castle, and demonstrations including a vehicle response and extrication and a behind the scenes look into a response to a simulated house fire.
The event will kick off fire prevention week with a great opportunity to ask safety related questions and see firefighters and EMTs in action.
For more information regarding the Georgia Fire and Rescue open house, please email emschief@townofgeorgia.com.
