WASHINGTON D.C. — Last night, the U.S. Senate passed the spending bill that will fund the federal government for the rest of this fiscal year. The bill now goes to President Biden for his signature.
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, headed the bill’s negotiations for the last several months. Of the $167 million Leahy has included in the bill for Vermont, $87 million will be spent in Highgate.
As announced late last month, $85 million will be put toward much-needed improvements at the Highgate Springs land port of entry. The remaining $2 million will provide for the extension of the runway at the state-owned Franklin County Airport.
The funds are just two of Leahy’s Congressionally Directed Spending requests, which allow a senator to earmark federal money for projects in their home states.
“As Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I made sure that Vermonters have had a center seat at the table in writing this bill,” Leahy said in a statement on Friday. “From providing resources to grow ‘made in Vermont’ ideas like the farm to school program, to supporting our rural village and downtown spaces, and everything in between, this bill reflects Vermont priorities and ideas and values. I am proud to have worked with community leaders in our Green Mountain State to include these projects and proposals in this comprehensive Appropriations bill.”
At the Highgate LPOE, the money will be used — along with $170 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — to expand lanes for both travelers as well as trucks and commercial vehicles. The updated LPOE will increase U.S. national security, allow for quicker screening of travelers and will dedicate more space to commercial traffic.
In the government funding bill, Leahy also included $637,000 for the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association to assist small producers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.