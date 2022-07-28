ENOSBURG — Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced awards totaling over $2 million in Downtown Transportation Fund (DTF) grants to support 15 projects in Designated Downtowns and eligible Designated Village Centers, including one project in the Village of Enosburg Falls.
The Village of Enosburg Falls is using a grant of $13,323 to help the village improve pedestrian safety at a school crosswalk on Main Street.
In 2021, the Downtown Transportation Fund received a one-time $5 million increase and opened eligibility to qualified Designated Village Centers. Since its inception in 1999, the program has invested over $13 million to support 151 projects in 32 different communities leveraging over $54 million in additional funding.
“We were excited to have the opportunity to expand eligibility to our smaller Designated Village Centers this year with the increase in funding’” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “A little funding can go a long way to making our downtowns and village centers attractive, safer, and more accessible to all.”
