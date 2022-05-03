FRANKLIN COUNTY — Three growing Franklin County communities were selected for grant money last week in the second round of awards from the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development.
Enosburg, Fairfax and Swanton were three of the 18 municipalities selected for grants statewide. These grants help Vermont communities adopt and implement plans for revitalization, regulatory updates and wastewater solutions that match their residential and commercial growth.
The 2022 Budget Adjustment Act appropriated an extra $250,000 for municipal planning which allowed the DHCD to review and fund the highest scoring applications that were not funded in the first round.
“Through the Municipal Planning Grant Program, our department has provided hundreds of communities with means to pursue important revitalization and local planning initiatives,” Josh Hanford, Department of Housing and Community Development commissioner, stated in an April 27 press release. “With this additional funding, we are happy to give even more communities the tools and resources to plan for a healthy vibrant future.”
Enosburg
Enosburg Village and Town were awarded $22,000 to help unify and update their zoning and subdivision regulations.
Town zoning administrator Jesse Woods told the Messenger in November 2021 that the goal of the project is to support the smart growth of Enosburg.
Zoning bylaws outline permitted uses for various sections of land, and as the communities’ economies and populations grow, unified rules and regulations will make residential and commercial development easier and more convenient.
“[It’s] just a matter of ease because some people don’t know if they’ve been in the town or the village,” Woods said at the time. “Now the Development Review Board and permits will be the same process regardless of where you live.”
The village and town will split the project’s remaining cost of $3,000.
Fairfax
The Town of Fairfax was awarded $8,800 to create an official map that identifies existing and planned recreational areas, trails, sidewalk connections and water and sewer service areas.
In the last two years, Fairfax completed a growth plan analysis to evaluate where future development should occur. Using the map, these planned areas will then be incorporated into the town’s capital budget program and implemented gradually by the town and/or as part of development applications.
“With an official map, we will be able to clearly show a vision that is tangible and inclusive of all residents' needs and desires,” the town’s grant application states.
The map will help identify where amenities such as sidewalks, park seating, bike racks, tree scaping and more might be needed.
“Official maps are not used by communities in Franklin County,” the application states. “It is hoped that Fairfax can create a model for other towns within the area to use”
The Town of Fairfax will pay the remaining $1,000 in project costs.
Swanton
Swanton was awarded $17,640 to update its municipal plan with a focus on senior housing goals, recreation infrastructure and land use in its southern growth district.
Last created in 2015, after a community visioning event was held in conjunction with the Vermont Council on Rural Development, and revised in 2018, Swanton Town and Village’s current municipal plan includes goals of expanding outdoor recreation opportunities, creating an arts council, building a Swanton Economic Development Committee, uniting the community to reduce substance abuse and improving downtown traffic and walkability.
With many of these goals either accomplished or underway, the town and village will use the grant to create a new plan that lays out a new set of goals centered around recreation, land use and the needs of seniors.
The project will be spearheaded by the planning commission, and public input will be sought during the process as is required by Vermont state law.
Swanton Town and Village will split the project’s remaining cost of $1,960.
