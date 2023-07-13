WATERBURY — City of St. Albans’ public works crews went to Waterbury this week to help clean up.
“Without us asking, Dom (Cloud) and Marty (Manahan) reached out to offer assistance,” Waterbury manager Tom Leitz told the Messenger via email.
For the last two days, the city has loaned its vactor truck to help clean out basements. Waterbury doesn’t have such a truck, so Leitz said St. Albans’ vehicle was invaluable in removing heavy mud and sediment that otherwise would have been tackled with shovels.
St. Albans’ Isaac Manahan and Ryley Mangan spent the last few days manning the vactor truck.
“These guys worked their tails off for us here in Waterbury, and they did it with a smile,” Leitz said. “When they arrived yesterday, my first question was to ask how late they could stay. Their answer was to simply state however late we are needed.”
“We’ll find a way to pay it forward," Leitz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.