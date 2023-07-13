Weather Alert

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LAMOILLE... ORLEANS AND NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with additional thunderstorms that may move into the area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for northeastern and northwestern Vermont.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 481 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN VERMONT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VERMONT ADDISON ORANGE WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST VERMONT CALEDONIA ESSEX ORLEANS IN NORTHWEST VERMONT CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE LAMOILLE IN SOUTHERN VERMONT RUTLAND WINDSOR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBURGH, BRADFORD, BURLINGTON, ISLAND POND, JOHNSON, MIDDLEBURY, MONTPELIER, NEWPORT, RANDOLPH, RUTLAND, SOUTH HERO, SPRINGFIELD, ST. ALBANS, ST. JOHNSBURY, STOWE, VERGENNES, AND WHITE RIVER JUNCTION.