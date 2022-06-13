GEORGIA — At the Georgia selectboard’s May 23 meeting, the board filled the seat left by former selectboard chair Kyle Grenier, who resigned nearly one month ago.
At the board’s May 9 meeting, the board attempted to fill the empty seat, but votes were split between the two candidates present, Doug Bergstrom and Jaime Kota. All motions to fill the seat at that meeting failed and the vote was postponed.
When the selectboard sent out a notice to fill the seat, it received three applications: Bergstrom, Kota and former Rep. Carl Rosenquist (R-Georgia).
At the May 9 meeting, Rosenquist’s application was not considered because he could not serve on the board immediately, said selectboard member Gary Wright at that meeting. The discussion then ensued, considering only Bergstrom and Kota.
The May 23 meeting marked a change with a motion from selectboard member Sara Nadeau to appoint Rosenquist. Her motion passed unanimously, and Rosenquist was quickly sworn-in in another room.
Rosenquist will serve as the appointed member until Town Meeting Day in 2023 when the position will go to a vote.
Wright steps down as chair, Branagan takes the helm
At the very beginning of the May 23 meeting, interim selectboard chair Gary Wright stepped down as chair. Although Wright will continue to serve on the selectboard, he said that his business has become incredibly busy and he can’t meet the demands for time that the chair position needs.
“Right now we are entering into a timeframe of my personal business that is absolutely just out of control and in order for me to focus on that as much as I can, I need to resign the chair of this board,” Wright said at the meeting. “It’s in fairness to my family and my business and to the town in order to do due diligence to all parties involved.”
Wright’s replacement is Branagan who took over as chair at the meeting and thanked Wright for his work thus far.
“The first thing I want to do is thank you for your efforts with conscientious attention to all of the town’s business during the brief time you were chair but also for the time you were on the school board, the previous time you were on the selectboard and the many other things you have done for our town,” she said.
