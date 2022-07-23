Monday, July 11:
8:46 a.m. There was a report of verbal threats on Ranimer Place.
12:20 p.m. A bike was reported stolen from Bellows Street.
Tuesday, July 12:
8:47 a.m. A verbal altercation was reported on South Main Street.
11:53 p.m. Kids pulled a knife on a man in the area of Kingman Street and Federal Street, according to reports.
Wednesday, July 13:
7:00 a.m. According to reports, items were stolen from a motor vehicle on Upper Newton Street.
8:04 a.m. A verbal altercation was reported on Russell Street.
Thursday, July 14:
1:54 p.m. A man reportedly overdosed on Congress Street.
6:21 p.m. A suspicious man was reported in a building lobby on Lake Street.
Friday, July 15:
11:25 a.m. There was a report of retail theft on Lake Street.
2:31 p.m. A woman was reported for trespassing on Ranimer Place.
Saturday, July 16:
6:51 a.m. There was a report of vandalism of a property on Fairfield Street.
3:40 p.m. A man was reported to be yelling on Hampton Lane.
