ST. ALBANS CITY —Two loose dogs, retail theft and a car doing burnouts: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, May 15:
4:01 p.m. There was a report of vandalism to railings on Nason Street.
9:55 p.m. Two cartons of cigarettes were reportedly stolen from a store on Federal Street,
Tuesday, May 16:
7:32 a.m. A woman was reportedly yelling outside of a residence on South Main Street.
12:39 p.m. A wallet was reported found on Lake Street.
Wednesday, May 17:
9:42 a.m. There was a report of two loose dogs on Lower Gilman Street.
12:43 p.m. A man left a store without paying on Lake Street, according to reports.
Thursday, May 18:
12:10 p.m. A scooter was reported stolen from South Main Street.
2:44 p.m. A person reportedly cashed checks that didn’t belong to them on North Main Street.
Friday, May 19:
4:44 p.m. A vehicle was operating erratically on Federal Street, according to reports.
7:40 p.m. A car was reportedly doing burnouts by spinning its wheels in place until they smoked on North Main Street.
Saturday, May 20:
1:49 p.m. Two men reportedly stole alcohol on South Main Street.
5:43 p.m. According to reports, someone was sleeping in their car on Kingman Street.
Sunday, May 21:
2:22 p.m. There was reportedly an argument outside the courthouse on Lake Street.
8:51 p.m. A man knocked over a rack of clothes on Lake Street.
