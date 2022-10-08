ST. ALBANS CITY —Two dogs running loose, animal neglect and reported speeding: these are just a few of the calls St. Albans City Police responded to recently.
Sunday, Sept. 25:
12:20 p.m. Two dogs were reported to be running loose in the area of Donnelly Court.
Monday, Sept. 26:
2:15 p.m. A red car was reported speeding on Hampton Lane.
5:54 p.m. A man threatened a woman on Brown Ave, according to reports.
Tuesday, Sept. 27:
2:32 p.m. A dog was reported lost in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Bank Street.
4:28 p.m. A vehicle was reported speeding on Upper Welden Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 28:
9:46 a.m. Someone was reported to be trespassing inside a residence on Huntington Street.
12:09 p.m. There was a report of animal neglect on Maple Street.
Thursday, Sept. 29:
5:02 p.m. A sign was reported vandalized on South Main Street.
7:57 p.m. People were yelling and drinking on Hampton Lane, according to reports.
Friday, Sept. 30:
7:52 a.m. Flower pots were reported vandalized on Kingman Street.
3:59 p.m. A man was reportedly sleeping in a van on Hampton Lane.
Saturday, Oct. 1:
10:27 a.m. A woman was being threatened on Ranimer Place, according to reports.
5:50 p.m. There was a report of fraudulent dollar bills being used in the area of South Main Street.
Sunday, Oct. 2:
9:21 p.m. There was a report of an intoxicated man knocking on doors on Lake Street.
11:05 p.m. Someone complained about the sounds of moving furniture from the area of Congress Street.
