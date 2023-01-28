ST. ALBANS CITY —Stolen medication, three found debit cards and a man threatening people with a taser: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, Jan. 16:
12:13 p.m. A car was potentially stolen from Upper Welden Street, according to reports.
7:41 p.m. A domestic disturbance between a man and woman was reported on North Main Street.
Tuesday. Jan. 17:
11:28 a.m. Three debit cards were reportedly found on Lake Street.
1:15 p.m. A man was reported to be threatening people with a taser on Lake Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 18:
4:34 a.m. Medication was reportedly stolen from a person on Maiden Lane.
8:02 a.m. Vehicles were reported racing on Brainerd and North Main Street.
Thursday, Jan. 19:
3:19 p.m. Two credit cards were reported found on Cedar Street.
4:48 p.m. A vehicle was hit on North Main Street, according to reports.
Friday, Jan. 20:
7:52 a.m. A man was reportedly seen stuffing pockets with allegedly stolen goods on Lake Street.
9:55 p.m. A disruptive family argument reportedly took place on South Main Street.
Saturday, Jan. 21:
1:22 p.m. A man was reportedly yelling and screaming on Rublee Street.
10:31 p.m. A big bang was reported to have come from a man hole on North Main Street.
Sunday, Jan. 22:
12:06 p.m. A deer was reportedly running in the roadway on Messenger Street and Brainerd Street.
10:41 p.m. A man was causing a disturbance on Kingman Street, according to reports.
