ST. ALBANS CITY — Stolen medication, a dog bite and a phone lost at work: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, July 31:
7:37 a.m. There was a report of a dog bite on Farrar Street.
6:24 p.m. A dirt biker was reportedly trespassing on private property on South Main Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 1:
3:40 a.m. Two men were reportedly walking down on the railroad tracks near North Elm Street.
10:35 a.m. A woman was pushed out of her house and locked out, according to reports.
Wednesday, Aug. 2:
6:56 a.m. A man was reportedly sleeping in the caller’s garage on Diamond Street.
10:35 a.m. Someone reportedly lost their phone at work on North Main Street.
Thursday, Aug. 3:
8:50 p.m. A rental vehicle was taken and not returned on North Main Street, according to reports.
4:42 p.m. A wallet was reportedly found in the area of Lower Welden and Main streets.
Friday, Aug. 4:
2:05 a.m. A person with a headlamp was looking at cars on South Elm Street, according to reports.
9:20 a.m. Medication was reportedly stolen from a purse in the area of Upper Welden Street and Main Street.
Saturday, Aug. 5:
3:45 p.m. Someone was reportedly shooting gel beads at people on the sidewalk on South Main Street.
Sunday, Aug. 6:
5:43 p.m. An ATV driver was riding in the middle of Cedar Street, according to reports.
Monday, Aug. 7:
12:42 a.m. A kid was reportedly running in an upstairs apartment and making a lot of noise.
