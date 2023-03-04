Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches for storm totals of 7 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph this morning, mainly across higher elevations. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northeast, northwest and southern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, especially this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates are likely to exceed 1 to 2 inches per hour at times through 7 AM causing difficult travel from visibility below half a mile at times. Snowfall rates decrease, and temperatures warm near to around freezing during the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&