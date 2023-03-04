ST. ALBANS CITY — Stolen mail, a found dog and threatening phone calls: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, Feb. 20:
4:59 a.m. There was a domestic disturbance reported between a man and a woman on South Main Street.
7:08 p.m. A firearm was reportedly recovered on Walnut Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 21:
2:11 a.m. A person reported hearing suspicious sounds on a back porch on Lake Street.
4:38 a.m. Someone reportedly heard a person yelling for help on Maple Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 22:
2:08 p.m. Mail was reported stolen from a building on South Main Street.
9:45 p.m. Two men reportedly stole items on Lake Street.
Thursday, Feb. 23:
12:19 p.m. A small dog was reportedly loose on Brainerd Street.
5:17 p.m. A dog was found with no tags on Bank Street.
Friday, Feb. 24:
4:07 p.m. Someone reported receiving threatening phone calls on North Main Street.
11:56 p.m. There was the sound of screaming coming from an apartment on Ranimer Place, according to reports.
Saturday, Feb. 25:
8:21 p.m. A vehicle reportedly drove by and its occupants struck a house with paint balls on Lake Street.
10:14 p.m. A man knocked on a door and ran back to his apartment on Maple Street, according to reports.
Sunday, Feb. 26:
11:58 a.m. A woman reportedly threatened a man on Federal Street.
5:56 p.m. Items were stolen from a store on Lake Street, according to reports.
