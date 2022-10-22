ST. ALBANS CITY —Stolen checks, an injured deer and a found backpack: these are just a few of the calls St. Albans City Police responded to recently.
Sunday, Oct. 9:
8:08 a.m. Checks were reportedly stolen from a man on Lincoln Avenue.
8:45 a.m. A stop sign was damaged on North Elm Street, according to reports.
Monday, Oct. 10:
1:18 a.m. Two people were sleeping in an elevator in a building on Hampton Lane, according to reports.
3:20 p.m. There was a report of a loose dog in the area of North Main Street and Bank Street,
Tuesday, Oct. 11:
7:08 a.m. There was a report of a injured deer in the area of Kane Road and Route 36.
11:41 a.m. Accordin to reports, a woman stole cash from a building on Federal Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 12:
10:28 a.m. A wallet was reported lost on South Main Street.
11:33 a.m. A woman reportedly stole from a store on Lake Street.
Thursday, Oct. 13:
7:04 a.m. A man could be heard screaming on Congress Street, according to reports.
4:48 p.m. A woman was reportedly disturbing people on Fairfield Street.
Friday, Oct. 14:
11:57 a.m. According to reports a man was loitering in a parking lot on Lake Street.
1:12 p.m. There was a report of people stealing from a store on Lower Newton Street.
Saturday, Oct. 15:
9:25 a.m. A backpack was found on Messenger Street, according to reports.
6:20 p.m. A man was threatening a woman on North Main Street.
Sunday, Oct. 16:
12:46 a.m. There was a report of a fight in progress on Kingman Street.
11:45 p.m. A man was yelling in a park on North Main Street, according to reports.
