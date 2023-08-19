ST. ALBANS CITY — Speeding motorcycles, threats over Facebook and an injured blue heron: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, Aug. 7:
11:16 a.m. Someone reported receiving threats over Facebook on Lower Welden Street.
3:02 p.m. Casella reportedly picked up trash too early on Bank Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 8:
2:25 a.m. Men were positioned under a vehicle in a suspicious incident on Lake Street.
10:09 a.m. There was a report of a verbal argument on Guyette Circle.
Wednesday, Aug. 9:
2:37 p.m. A wallet and keys were stolen from a motor vehicle on Brown Ave.
5:22 p.m. Motorcycles were speeding on North Main Street.
Thursday, Aug. 10:
8:48 a.m. A caller was reportedly attacked by a man who left the area on South Main Street.
1:02 p.m. Someone was threatened by their ex on Barlow Street, according to reports.
Friday, Aug. 11:
12:09 p.m. A skateboard rack was reported stolen on Center Street.
10:26 p.m. There was a verbal argument about a freezer full of meat that went bad on Congress Street.
Sunday, Aug. 13:
8:41 a.m. A blue heron was reportedly injured and rescued on Lake Street.
11:39 p.m. A bike was reported stolen from a building on Upper Welden Street.
