ST. ALBANS CITY — Snacks stolen from a store, gas siphoned from vehicles and a man causing a scene: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, June 26:
1:22 a.m. There was a report of men dressed completely in black walking through backyards on Cedar Street.
1:30 p.m. Three men were reportedly chasing a woman down Fairfield Street.
Tuesday, June 27:
10:24 a.m. A man was reportedly causing a scene on Lake Street.
3:24 p.m. Someone was reportedly receiving threatening messages on North Main Street.
Wednesday, June 28:
10:57 a.m. Items were reportedly taken from a property on Pearl Street.
3:24 p.m. A bike was stolen on North Main Street near Dominos, according to reports.
Thursday, June 29:
1:34 a.m. Gas was reportedly siphoned from a number of vehicles on Upper Welden Street.
4:02 p.m. Two adults were reportedly fighting over a child on North Main Street.
Friday, June 30:
12:30 a.m. A car alarm was going off on South Main Street, according to reports.
2:43 p.m. The contents of a wallet were reported stolen from Kingman Street.
Saturday, July 1:
5:15 p.m. A wallet was reported found near Holy Angels Church on Lake Street.
10:01 p.m. Someone was reportedly throwing glass bottles at cars on Kingman Street, according to reports.
Sunday, July 2:
3:41 p.m. There was a report of a truck parked on a sidewalk in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Rugg Street.
6:24 p.m. Snacks were reported stolen from a store on Lake Street.
