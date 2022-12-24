ST. ALBANS CITY —Smashed car windows, a found wallet and loud music: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, Dec. 12:
8:21 a.m. A wallet was reported found in a parking garage on Lake Street.
10:05 a.m. A gate was reported vandalized on Hampton Lane.
Tuesday, Dec. 13:
2:39 a.m. A man reportedly made odd statements to a woman on Lake Street.
12:51 p.m. Someone was suspiciously walking around a home on Sawyer Street, according to reports.
Wednesday, Dec. 14:
10:41 a.m. On Congress Street, a man reportedly kicked a woman in a domestic assault. 10:45 p.m. There was a report of loud noises and music on Lake Street.
Thursday, Dec. 15:
7:31 a.m. An ID card was reported found on South Main Street.
11:18 a.m. There was a report of a suspicious banging noise in an apartment on Kingman Street.
Friday, Dec. 16:
10:46 a.m. A package was reported stolen from Congress Street.
8:28 p.m. Neighbors were reportedly overheard fighting on Congress Street.
Saturday, Dec. 17:
9:38 a.m. A building was reportedly vandalized with spray paint on Stebbins Street.
2:30 p.m. Alcohol was reportedly stolen from a retail store on Lake Street.
Sunday, Dec. 18:
1:54 a.m. A man threatened a woman on Nason Street, according to reports.
9:17 a.m. A woman reportedly smashed car windows on Spruce Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.