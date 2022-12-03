ST. ALBANS CITY — People yelling, verbal disagreements and a pried open door: these are just a few of the calls St. Albans City Police responded to recently.
Sunday, Nov. 20:
5:06 p.m. A man reportedly caused a disturbance on Lake Street.
10:00 p.m. A woman threatened a woman on Upper Welden Street, according to reports.
Monday, Nov. 21:
8:15 a.m. All four tires of a vehicle were reported slashed on North Main Street.
12:13 p.m. A woman was harassing a woman on Congress Street, according to reports.
Tuesday, Nov. 22:
10:22 p.m. A group of people were reported yelling on Lake Street.
11:23 p.m. There was a report of an intoxicated man on North Main Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 23:
7:01 p.m. A woman reportedly threatened a woman on Congress Street.
10:57 p.m. A man was bothering store staff on Lake Street, according to reports.
Thursday, Nov. 24:
12:33 a.m. Two men were reportedly in a physical fight on Kingman Street.
1:24 a.m. There was a group of people fighting on Kingman Street, according to reports.
Friday, Nov. 25:
2:21 p.m. A man was being harassed on Upper Welden Street, according to reports.
6:37 p.m. A door was pried open on South Main Street when the owner was gone, according to reports.
Saturday, Nov. 26:
2:48 a.m. Two people were reportedly going through a dumpster on North Main Street.
9:41 a.m. A woman was reportedly lost on Lake Street.
Sunday, Nov. 27:
9:29 a.m. There was a report of a suspicious male on Fairfield Street.
6:01 p.m. A verbal disagreement reportedly occurred between two women on Congress Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.