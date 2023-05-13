ST. ALBANS CITY — Loud music, a stolen trailer and someone using a fake ID: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, May 1:
1:07 a.m. There was a report of loud music on North Main Street.
2:14 p.m. A bike was reported found on North Main Street.
Tuesday, May 2:
6:22 a.m. A trailer was reported stolen from Kingman Street.
10:20 a.m. A wallet was reported lost on Bank Street.
Wednesday, May 3:
4:27 p.m. A gas tank was reportedly tampered with on Lake Street.
9:07 p.m. There was a report of a SUV following a caller on Church Street.
Thursday, May 4:
2:27 p.m. A man was reportedly going through a vehicle on Kingman Street.
3:35 p.m. Someone used a fake ID on South Main Street, according to reports
Friday, May 5:
3:18 p.m. A woman was reportedly causing a disturbance in a store on Federal Street.
4:27 p.m. Doors were reportedly heard slamming on Upper Welden Street.
Saturday, May 6:
12:44 a.m. People were talking too close to a window on Stowell Street, according to reports.
6:15 p.m. There were reports of a dog barking on Spruce Street.
Sunday, May 7:
11:01 a.m. A bike was reportedly left on a property on Lincoln Avenue.
2:47 p.m. Neighbors were reportedly having a dispute on Hoyt Street.
