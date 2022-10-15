Monday, Oct. 3:
10:06 a.m. A dog with puppies was reportedly left outside on Messenger Street.
2:46 p.m. A vehicle was keyed on Lincoln Avenue, according to reports.
Tuesday, Oct. 4:
12:57 a.m. There was a complaint of loud construction on North Main Street, according to reports.
3:36 p.m. A man reportedly took a woman's belongings from a building on North Main Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 5:
5:18 p.m. There was a complaint of vehicles racing on North Main Street.
6:22 p.m. A TV and Playstation were reported stolen from a building on South Main Street.
Thursday, Oct. 6:
7:30 a.m. Cameras were allegedly stolen from a car on Bank Street.
8:16 p.m. A man and a woman were reportedly yelling and causing a disturbance on Fairfield Street.
Friday, Oct. 7:
4:43 p.m. There was a report of slashed tires of a vehicle on Congress Street.
7:44 p.m. A man and a woman were allegedly screaming at each other on Lower Gilman Street.
Saturday, Oct. 8:
7:35 p.m. There was a complaint about loud music on Ranimer Place.
9:59 p.m. A stop sign was vandalized with spray paint on North Elm Street by the railroad tracks, according to reports.
Sunday, Oct. 9:
5:26 p.m. A woman reportedly stole $100 from a building on North Main Street.
8:47 p.m. A man allegedly stole alcohol from a building on Federal Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.