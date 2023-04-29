ST. ALBANS CITY —Identity theft, a stolen laptop and someone lighting leaves on fire: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, April 17:
8:48 a.m. A neighbor reportedly cut a screen to access a house's porch on Upper Welden Street.
3:09 p.m. There was a case of identity theft reported on Quintin Court.
Tuesday, April 18:
1:20 p.m. Items were reported stolen from a building on Congress Street.
6:36 p.m. Items were reported stolen from a porch on Bank Street.
Wednesday, April 19:
5:24 p.m. Vehicle tires were reportedly slashed on Hoyt Street.
8:08 p.m. A vehicle was reported to be stopping at houses repeatedly on Lake Street.
Thursday, April 20:
6:06 p.m. Tobacco products were reportedly stolen from a store on Lake Street.
6:33 p.m. A laptop was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on South Main Street.
Friday, April 21:
1:42 p.m. Wedding rings were stolen from a residence and later recovered nearby on High Street.
4:36 p.m. Someone was reportedly lighting leaves on fire on Huntington Street.
Saturday, April 22:
1:12 p.m. A cell phone was found in the area of Upper Newton Street and North Main Street.
7:13 p.m. Lights were stolen from a yard on Diamond Street, according to reports.
Sunday, April 23:
10:30 a.m. Two guests were reportedly removed from their rooms on Ranimer Place.
3:39 p.m. Vehicles were reportedly parked in a way that blocked the road on Savage Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.