ST. ALBANS CITY — Graffiti found behind a store, loud music and a GPS stolen from a car: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, April 3:
8:06 a.m. There was a report that a vehicle’s tires were slashed on Hoyt Street.
10:34 a.m. A man was reportedly yelling on Lake Street.
Tuesday, April 4:
12:10 a.m. There was a complaint about loud music on North Main Street.
8:57 a.m. Graffiti was reportedly found behind stores on Lake Street.
Wednesday, April 5:
11:24 a.m. A neighbor reportedly removed a property owner's fence without permission on Pearl Street.
6:45 p.m. Money was stolen out of a person's hand on Lake Street, according to reports.
Thursday, April 6:
4:21 p.m. A GPS was reportedly stolen from a car on Farrar Street.
5:25 p.m. A truck was parked in grass and tearing it up on Pearl Street, according to reports.
Friday, April 7:
1:24 p.m. A caller reported threatening texts from their girlfriend's mother on North Main Street.
3:52 p.m. A woman was being threatened by a man on Congress Street, according to reports.
Saturday, April 8:
4:57 a.m. A man was reported to have entered a home and assaulted a man and woman on South Main Street.
5:27 p.m. A woman reported that her wallet was stolen by customers on Lake Street.
Sunday, April 9:
12:56 p.m. There were reports of loud noises coming from an apartment on Cherry Lane Court.
9:28 p.m. A woman was standing in a driveway and refusing to leave according to reports from Hoyt Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.