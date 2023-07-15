ST. ALBANS CITY — Found passports, a loudly barking dog and stolen sandwiches: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, July 2:
6:24 p.m. A man stole items from a store on Lake Street, according to reports.
Tuesday, July 3:
1:48 a.m. A dog was reportedly left in a vehicle on Hampton Lane.
7:16 p.m. A man was reportedly looking through a window on Ranimer Place.
7:56 p.m. A woman took two sandwiches from a store on Federal Street, according to reports.
Wednesday, July 4:
1:57 a.m. A vehicle broke down on Lake Street.
9:50 p.m. A man reportedly threatened another man on Ranimer Place.
Thursday, July 5:
7:37 a.m. Vehicles were reported to be broken into on South Main Street.
7:31 p.m. A woman reportedly left her bag in the area of Upper Welden Street.
Friday, July 6:
5:48 a.m. There was a loudly barking dog on Hodges Court, according to reports.
9:18 a.m. A green van was reportedly parked in a tenant’s parking spot on Congress Street.
Saturday, July 7:
1:14 p.m. People were reportedly sleeping in a car on North Main Street.
5:15 p.m. A car was almost hit by another car on North Main Street near Walgreens, according to reports.
Sunday, July 8:
1:31 a.m. A television was reportedly smashed on Lincoln Avenue.
10:36 p.m. A woman was assaulted on South Main Street, according to reports.
Monday, July 9:
6:32 a.m. Passports were reported found on South Main Street.
2:45 p.m. There were reports of loud music on Diamond Street.
