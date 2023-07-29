ST. ALBANS CITY — Found items, neighborhood disturbances and a woman sleeping in a shed: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Sunday, July 16:
9:26 a.m. Keys were reported found on a sidewalk on Lincoln Avenue.
12:11 p.m. A vehicle broke down in the area of Lower Newton Street and North Main Street.
Monday, July 17:
5:07 p.m. A knife was reported found in the area of South Main Street and Greenwood Cemetery.
10:03 p.m. A man reportedly tried to assault another man in the area of Planet Fitness and North Main Street.
Tuesday, July 18:
10:10 a.m. Items were reported stolen from the co-op on Federal Street.
6:28 p.m. A phone was reported found at Hard’ack Recreation Area.
Wednesday, July 19:
12:20 a.m. A woman was reportedly screaming on Upper Welden Street.
5:26 a.m. A credit card was found on Lake Street.
Thursday, July 20:
9:57 a.m. A dog was left in a vehicle on Lake Street, according to reports.
4:07 p.m. A family was reportedly being harassed on Federal Street.
Friday, July 21:
4:05 a.m. A woman was reportedly sleeping in a shed on Lower Welden Street.
9:39 p.m Someone reported a man banging on a door on Upper Welden Street.
Saturday, July 22:
3:34 p.m. Someone reportedly received a threatening note on Oak Street.
9:24 p.m. There was a report of a group of people loitering on Lincoln Avenue.
Sunday, July 23:
6:43 p.m. A man threatened a woman on Donnelly Court, according to reports.
