ST. ALBANS CITY —Dogs left in a camper, stolen beer and a loud vehicle: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, Aug. 28:
4:58 p.m. A box was left opened on a front yard on Lincoln Avenue, according to reports.
6:04 p.m. A phone was reported stolen from a car on Stowell Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 29:
11:58 a.m. Dogs were reportedly left in a camper on Lake Street.
5:18 p.m. A package was reported stolen from Upper Welden Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 30:
7:52 a.m. A man and a woman were reportedly yelling on Congress Street.
1:15 p.m. Beer was reported stolen from a store on Lake Street.
Thursday, Aug. 31:
7:19 a.m. Items were reported stolen from a vehicle on Stowell Street.
11:05 p.m. Three people were attempting to break into a residence on Lake Street, according to reports.
Friday, Sept. 1:
1:37 p.m. Items were reportedly stolen from an apartment on Upper Welden Street.
7:23 p.m. There were reports of vehicles racing on North Main Street.
Saturday, Sept. 2:
1:49 p.m. A vehicle was reportedly making loud noises on North Main Street.
3:08 p.m. Clothes were reported stolen from a building on Lake Street.
Sunday, Sept. 3:
8:16 a.m. Dogs were reportedly barking on Forest Hill Drive.
10:59 p.m. A vehicle was reportedly idling for an hour on North Main Street.
