ST. ALBANS CITY — Construction fraud, a vandalized vehicle and a woman reportedly threatening a man with a knife: these are just a few of the calls that police responded to recently.
Monday, Jan. 9:
5:47 a.m. There was a report of someone suspiciously flashing a light under a vehicle on Van Dine Court.
2:24 p.m. Construction fraud was reported on Beverly Court.
Tuesday, Jan. 10:
1:37 p.m. Two dogs were reportedly barking in a vehicle on Edward Street.
4:42 p.m. There was a report of a physical fight between two men on VT Route 78.
Wednesday, Jan. 11:
1:11 p.m. Check amounts were being manipulated in a reported fraud case on Sunset Meadows.
3:37 p.m. A debit card was reportedly used without permission on Lake Street.
Thursday, Jan. 12:
11:21 a.m. Someone reportedly paid for a car on Facebook and didn’t receive the vehicle in a fraud case on Diamond Street.
3:34 p.m. A vehicle was reportedly vandalized on Church Street and Fairfield Street.
Friday, Jan. 13:
8:59 p.m. A woman threatened a man with a knife on Hudson Street, according to reports.
Saturday, Jan. 14:
3:47 a.m. A woman reported being threatened over the phone on Ranimer Place.
11:47 a.m. Someone was reportedly removing items from a condo on Farrar Street.
12:57 p.m. Two women were reportedly having an argument on Federal Street.
Sunday, Jan. 15:
4:48 a.m. A driver was reportedly revving his engine loudly on North Main Street.
6:51 p.m. A loud banging noise in an apartment was reported on Maple Street.
