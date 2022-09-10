ST. ALBANS CITY — An intoxicated man, a vandalized vehicle and a found wallet: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Sunday, Aug. 28:
7:49 p.m. There was a report of an intoxicated man on South Main Street.
8:34 p.m. Someone reported threatening texts on Huntington Street.
Monday, Aug. 29:
2:48 p.m. Someone reportedly found keys on North Main Street.
7:04 p.m. There was a report that a woman was being yelled at on Hampton Lane.
Tuesday, Aug. 30:
6:54 a.m. A vehicle was reported vandalized on Congress Street.
8:31 a.m. There was a report of a loose dog on North Main Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 31:
5:53 a.m. A loud barking dog was reported to be causing a nuisance on Lower Welden Street.
11:32 p.m. Loud music was reportedly heard on North Main Street.
Thursday, Sept. 1:
8:59 a.m. A house was reportedly vandalized by being egged on Brainerd Street.
4:00 p.m. A wallet was reported to be found on Lake Street.
Friday, Sept. 2:
12:15 p.m. A dog without a leash was reportedly seen in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Rugg Street.
Saturday, Sept. 3:
1:03 a.m. A tenant of a building was reportedly making noise on Russell Street.
12:38 p.m. There was a report of a smashed forklift window on Aldis Street.
9:36 p.m. There was reportedly the sound of loud vehicle mufflers on Bank Street.
Sunday, Sept. 4:
4:49 a.m. There was a report of a man urinating in a parking lot on Lake Street.
6:35 p.m. Someone stole from a buffet, according to reports.
